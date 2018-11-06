PUBG Mobile’s next big update Lightspeed to feature snow are, auto rickshaws and new weapons

PUBG Mobile has rolled out a new ‘Lightspeed’ update for users in China. The beta version for PUBG Mobile 0.11 is currently available for users to download and install.

This update is currently exclusive to PUBG Mobile in China. Users can download the APK version of this game to try out the new features. Details of PUBG Mobile Lightspeed beta has been uploaded by users on Reddit and YouTube giving us an idea on what to expect.

PUBG Mobile Lightspeed brings a new assault rifle MK47. This weapon is currently available in the PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. It can be used in all three maps including Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok. MK47 comes with a total of 17 attachments including three magazines and two muzzles.

There’s a new vehicle which will make users in Asia excited about. The new vehicle called “Tukshai” is basically an auto rickshaw more famously called tuk-tuk in other Asian countries. Erangel and Miramar maps get new weather conditions including rain and a snow-covered area. A separate snow-filled map hasn’t been confirmed as yet.

PUBG Mobile is expected to roll out a new map called ‘Dihor Otok’ which will be a snow-filled location. But the new update doesn’t bring a snow map; it has a snow-filled area in Erangel. The update will see new animations on PUBG Mobile as well.

It isn’t known if PUBG Mobile will release this update globally. The last major update hit PUBG Mobile few weeks back. PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 introduced ‘Night Mode’, Halloween theme, improvements to weapon and vehicles, and more.

