PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.1 update with new ‘Golden Woods’ map rolled out

tech

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:25 IST

PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of the battle royale game launched earlier this July. PUBG Mobile Lite gets a new map called ‘Golden Woods’.

Golden Woods map is available with PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.1 version and it can be downloaded from Google Play Store. This update is available to PUBG Mobile Lite users globally and in India. PUBG Mobile Lite was launched with just one map ‘Erangel’ which is also a smaller 2km x 2km version of the original one.

“The Golden Woods map offers a tight battleground setting that offers small towns to loot and shoot in, along with unique shrubbery for intense combat scenarios,” the company said in its media release.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.1 update also comes with more features like a new season, more rewards and vehicles. Here’s everything new with PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.1.

New Season – A new ranked season begins on 1 Oct, with new rewards up for grabs.

Achievement System – New challenges are now available in the Missions Menu for players to test their skills for valuable prizes

Title System – As players unlock achievements and gain experience, they can rise among the ranks to acquire boast-worthy combat titles

New Arcade Mode – A special War mode where players can fight with an RPG-7.

Powerful Gears – The PP-19 sub-machine gun, QBZ and QBU DMR rifle are now available.

Speedy Vehicles – The classic PUBG four-wheeled UAZ has been added for transport across terrains.

For those unaware, PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile for phones with low specs and poor connectivity. It is optimised for phones with less than 2GB of RAM. PUBG Mobile Lite continues with the same gameplay like PUBG Mobile but with optimizations for low-end phones.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 12:53 IST