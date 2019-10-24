PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.6 update is here: Halloween Survive Till Dawn mode and more

tech

PUBG Mobile on Thursday announced the roll out of 0.14.6 update for PUBG Mobile Lite users. The latest update brings Halloween Survive Till Dawn mode and a range of new features. Users need to update the app through Google Play Store and Apple App Store to get the latest features.

The 0.14.6 PUBG Mobile Lite update brings the long-awaited Halloween theme of Survive Till Dawn mode which recently launched on the main version through 0.15 update. The new mode requires users to work together with their teammates and survive for three days and two nights. During the day time, PUBG Mobile Lite users can also collect supplies such as Flamethrower and the new M134 Minigun. Users need to subdue the flow of Pumpkin Zombies to unlock new achievements.

Apart from the Halloween theme, the latest PUBG Mobile update brings new improvements to the gameplay. For instance, there’s a new open character system which allows users to suit up as new character Victor in the Survive Till Dawn mode. The new character is said to offer lesser reload time. There are also a range of new weapons to deliver more efficient damage. A Sawed-off 12 guage shotgun holds two rounds while the new M134 Minigun can pound up to 200 rounds of ammunition and is said to be as good as an assault rifle. Flamethrower, as the name suggests, lets you easily kill zombies from a distance of 10 meters.

Other key features of the PUBG Mobile Lite include new video rewards, faster game entry, updated Winner Pass feature, and feature tuning and bug fixes.

