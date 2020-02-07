PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update: Night mode, new lobby, room card expected

tech

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 18:14 IST

PUBG Mobile Lite is expected to roll out a new update soon. PUBG Mobile update version 0.16.0 leaks reveal exciting features like night mode, new lobby and room cards. The new PUBG Mobile Lite update could roll out as early as February 18.

There’s no official word as yet on when PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 will be available. But leaks are out giving players an idea on what to expect. For those unaware, PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile for low-specced phones. This game is available only for Android users and in select countries.

Coming to the new features, PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update will bring features like ‘Night Mode’, ‘Companion’, and ‘Country Flag’. The latest update is also expected to bring a new logo to the game. This new PUBG Mobile Lite logo will feature a male character with an orange border in the logo.

The upcoming PUBG Mobile Lite update will also bring a new lobby interface with a winter theme. This winter themed lobby is already available on PUBG Mobile. With this new lobby, PUBG Mobile Lite will also roll out a UAZ.

The latest update could also bring the possibility of making room cards on PUBG Mobile Lite. These room cards have to be purchased and players can use it to create private rooms for private battles. Room cards will be available to purchase from the shop section on PUBG Mobile Lite.