PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Beta update: Payload mode, Falcon and more incoming

tech

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:41 IST

For PUBG Mobile Lite users, Tencent has started rolling out the 0.17.0 Beta update. This update brings in the much-awaited Payload mode to the game along with some new features.

The most noticeable change that the latest update brings in is the Payload mode. This feature is also available on the beta version of PUBG Mobile and basically brings in helicopters and rocket launchers to the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 beta update also brings in a new Falcon companion. While this bird does not have functionality, it follows your in-game avatar around and sits on your shoulder now and then. Just adds some character to the avatar, that’s all.

Apart from this, the beta update brings with it some bug fixes and improvements. The developers have not yet announced when the final version of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 will be released for the masses. However, since the beta version is out, we can expect the final build to roll out soon.

The last stable update PUBG Mobile Lite received was the 0.16.0 that added “Cherry Blossom” in the Varenga map. Players got a chance to look for “Picnic Baskets” under trees. These picnic baskets contained flare guns or “festive Paint Grenades”. The flare guns are for air drops, nothing new there, but the paint grenades can be used on enemies to make them more noticeable thanks to the colours.