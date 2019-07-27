PUBG Mobile Lite: 5 key things you need to know about the new game

tech

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:15 IST

The lighter version of PUBG Mobile launched in India earlier this week. PUBG Mobile Lite is optimized for phones with low specifications and poor connectivity as well. The game is designed in a way to let players get the PUBG Mobile experience but with certain limitations.

PUBG Mobile Lite was launched last year with availability in select countries. This game also comes after the launch of PUBG Lite in India. PUBG Mobile Lite is aimed at offering a smooth and fast gameplay for low-end phones. Here are five key things you need to know about PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Introduction

Like PUBG Mobile, its lighter version is also developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. The game has been built with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Device compatibility

PUBG Mobile Lite is optimized for phones with less than 2GB of RAM. PUBG Mobile Lite promises high-quality graphics and HD audio with 3D sound effects.

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to download

PUBG Mobile Lite is currently available only for Android and can be downloaded from Google Play Store. The app is 491MB in size and it already has over 50 lakh downloads. PUBG Mobile Lite allows users to play as guest or link their Google Play Games and Facebook accounts.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Map

PUBG Mobile Lite features a smaller 2km x 2km Erangel map which can accommodate 60 players. Matches in PUBG Mobile Lite have duration of 10 minutes. PUBG Mobile Lite will expose shooters within the mini-map’s range. Also, players can heal themselves as they’re moving. PUBG Mobile Lite will also have higher building density and loot frequency. New weapons will be available only in select modes on PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Optimised features

Dedicated features for PUBG Mobile Lite include ‘Enhanced Aim Assist’ which makes aiming simpler and is optimized for poor network connectivity. There’s ‘Bullet Trail Adjustment’ which ensures faster bulle speed and no bullet drop effect.

Instead of Royale Pass, PUBG Mobile Lite offers Winner Pass which has faster achievement unlocks and rewards. Winner Pass will last for a month on PUBG Mobile Lite.

