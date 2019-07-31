PUBG Mobile Lite first impressions: A well optimised game for low-end smartphones

tech

PUBG Mobile is already a sensation in India and fans now have access to a lighter version of the game. PUBG Mobile Lite is optimized for low-end phones with as low as 2GB of RAM. It is currently available only for Android with no word on an iOS version as yet.

PUBG Mobile Lite launched in India last week and the app has bagged the number one spot on Google Play Store’s top free games section. This was achieved within the first three days of its launch. PUBG Mobile Lite has been around since last year with availability in select countries. So what is PUBG Mobile Lite and how different is it from the regular version?

PUBG Mobile Lite comes with the same PUBG Mobile experience but with a few limitations. Even some features are optimized for the game to run smoothly on low-end phones and poor connectivity. PUBG Mobile Lite offers only one map for now – Erangel. It’s also a smaller 2km x 2km map which can accommodate 60 players and matches last for ten minutes.

If you’re a PUBG Mobile regular, you’ll notice the smaller boundaries and an even smaller play zone. This also makes for a faster gameplay. PUBG Mobile Lite will also expose shooters within the mini-map’s range. The most evident change in PUBG Mobile Lite is the graphics quality.

PUBG Mobile Lite has a smaller Erangel map which can accommodate 60 players at once. ( PUBG Mobile )

Players will notice the distinct change in graphics which isn’t as immersive as PUBG Mobile. While this may affect overall experience, it ensures smoother gameplay. The audio quality is still on par with the regular version of PUBG Mobile.

Other than gameplay, the experience on PUBG Mobile Lite is pretty much the same with all home screen features still available. There’s also a monthly ‘Winner Pass’ with rewards which replaces the seasonal ‘Royale Pass.

Overall, PUBG Mobile Lite seems easier to play as compared to the regular version. If you’re a beginner and still learning to get the hang of the game, PUBG Mobile Lite is the perfect training ground.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 13:19 IST