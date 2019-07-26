PUBG Mobile Lite is here: New game runs on phones with just 2GB RAM

tech

After launching PUBG Lite for low-end PCs, the lighter version of PUBG Mobile is now available in India. PUBG Mobile Lite app is equipped to support smartphones with less than 2GB RAM.

PUBG Mobile Lite is currently available only for Android users via Google Play Store. The app is sized 491MB and it has over 50 lakh downloads. PUBG Mobile Lite developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. was launched last year in select countries. Interested users can simply head over to Play Store and download PUBG Mobile Lite. The app is optimized for low-end smartphones with less than 2GB of RAM.

PUBG Mobile Lite features

PUBG Mobile Lite has a smaller map which can accommodate 60 players at once. PUBG Mobile Lite matches also span only for ten minutes. It comes with dedicated features for enhanced gaming on low-end devices. ‘Enhanced Aim Assist’ which makes aiming simpler is optimized for low connectivity. ‘Bullet Trail Adjustment’ also promises increased bullet speed and no bullet drop effect.

PUBG Mobile Lite also comes with features like ‘Weapon Recoil Suppression’ and ‘Extended Time to Kill’. On PUBG Mobile Lite, shooters will be exposed within the min-map’s range. Players can also heal themselves as they’re moving. PUBG Mobile Lite will also have higher building density and loot frequency. New weapons will be available only in select game modes.

Instead of Royale Pass, PUBG Mobile Lite offers ‘Winner Pass’ which has faster achievement unlocks and rewards. Winner Pass lasts for a month on PUBG Mobile Lite.

