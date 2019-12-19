PUBG Mobile Lite gets the Team Deathmatch mode with the latest update

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 19:47 IST

The Team Deathmatch mode dropped into PUBG’s Mobile Lite version today with the version 0.15.0 content update. The latest update delivers an all-new game mode for PUBG Mobile Lite – the 4v4 Deathmatch.

For this, players are divided into two teams and dropped into the compact Warehouse map for close-quarters combat with various firearms including the M416, SCAR-L and Kar98 available at the spawn point.

Players also have unlimited respawns and must eliminate enemies to earn the most points in a certain amount of time. For added mayhem high-level equipment such as Level Three armor and helmets, M249 light machine guns and RPG-7 rocket launchers are sprinkled throughout the Warehouse map.

In addition to the new 4v4 Deathmatch mode, several features have been added to improve upon the gameplay experience. They include:

Social Features – Teammate’s real-time status is now displayed during gameplay to provide additional intel during combat. Enemy locations are also now displayed when players or teammates hit them

New Equipment – Three powerful new weapons and attachments are now available for players to deal additional damage, including:

MK47 Rifle: This 7.62mm 20-round marksman rifle is now available on all maps, offers single-fire or burst modes and can be equipped with numerous attachments

Skorpion: Also available on all maps, this powerful fully-automatic 9mm 20-round pistol can be equipped with a red dot sight, supressor, foregrip and stock

3x and 6x Scopes: These two new scopes can be equipped to most assault rifles, sniper rifles and sub-machine guns on all maps

System Updates – Players can now team up and communicate with the new Clan feature and in-game chat channel. Players can also showcase their characters with ranking display appearances and MVP victory poses.

Festive Customisation – New winter-themed in-game skins and Lucky Air Drops are now available as part of the Winner Pass, along with an Arcade Spin event and advertisement rewards.

Winter Festival Background – The in-game main menu has been decorated with a festive holiday theme.

Miscellaneous Balances – Additional features adjustments and bug fixes have been added, including a report feature for the Friend page.