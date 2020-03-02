PUBG Mobile Lite’s next big update will bring these key features

tech

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 18:49 IST

If the rumour mill is to be believed then a new PUBG Mobile Lite Update will soon hit the stores. The update, which will most likely be named PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0, may have a few widely anticipated features such as a new lobby and night mode.

There has been no official confirmation by the makers of the game though. But there is considerable gossip after leaksters claimed that certain new features and changes can be expected.

Take a look at the possible features and updates

New Logo: If leaksters are to be believed then there will be a brand new logo of the battle royale game featuring a male character with an orange.

Night Mode: This mode has been available on most versions of the game. The PUBG Mobile Lite Update might also make a night mode map available for gamers. There is a possibility that night-vision goggles too will be introduced for better vision.

Room Card: These are basically items that can be bought in the shop to allow gamers to create rooms to play with friends.

New Lobby: Speculations are abound that the new lobby will have a snow theme and will also feature a UAZ, an off-road vehicle that is currently not available in the Lite version. UAZ is present there in other versions of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG).

Apart from these things the update may also include country flag and companion.

In the previous update, a new feature for PUBG Mobile Lite players was introduced on the occasion of the New Year. This feature was an upgraded graphics setting.

PUBG Mobile Lite is the same game as the normal PUBG Mobile, the only difference is that a gamer faces 40 other players in this mode instead of 100 that he or she can in the regular mode.

The map on which you play in PUBG Mobile Lite is smaller so your device has fewer graphics to render.