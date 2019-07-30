PUBG Mobile Lite tops Google Play Store ranking in first three days of launch

tech

PUBG Mobile Lite, a stripped down version of the popular battle royale game, has raced to the number one spot on Google Play Store’s top free games section. The game achieved the feat in the first three days of its launch. With 4.4 average rating, PUBG Mobile Lite has been downloaded 10 million times from the app store.

PUBG Mobile Lite launched in India last week. A lighter version of the main mobile app, PUBG Mobile Lite has been specially designed and developed for low-end smartphones. The game can run on phones with RAM capacity as low as 2GB. The game also has graphic optimisations such as ‘Enhanced Aim Assist’ and ‘Bullet Trail Adjustment’ for phones with low RAM and connectivity.

“Built with Unreal Engine 4, this version of PUBG MOBILE is compatible with even more devices and optimised for devices with less RAM without compromising on the gameplay experience, which has attracted millions of fans around the world,” the company said in a release.

“The popularity of PUBG MOBILE LITE can be attributed to the fact that a considerable segment of the Indian smartphone market comprises of ‘entry-level smartphones’ and now thanks to the new lighter version - PUBG MOBILE LITE, this segment has access to a game which was beyond their reach,” it added.

PUBG Mobile Lite comes with a smaller map but can accommodate up to 60 players at once. The matches are about 10 minutes in duration. The game comes with some unique features such as ‘Weapon Recoil Suppression’ and ‘Extended Time to Kill’. PUBG Mobile Lite will also offer higher building density and loot frequency. There are some new weapons as well but exclusive to select game modes.

