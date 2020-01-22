PUBG Mobile Lunar New Year event starts: Festive outfits, AirPods, gift cards up for grabs

tech

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:18 IST

PUBG Mobile is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a new in-game event and physical awards. The new event and awards are available for PUBG Mobile players across the world. ‘Prosperous Spring’ event is now live on PUBG Mobile.

Prosperous Spring on PUBG Mobile features two events namely ‘Spring Party Lantern Exchange’ and ‘Red Packet Drops’. The first event’s mission is to win the unique festive outfit in PUBG Mobile. This event will continue till February 6 and players need to collect different materials in Classic mode to assemble lanterns.

There’s a total of four lantern phases users will have to build and each lantern requires five separate unique materials. Players can exchange materials to finish assembling all the lanterns and finally win the rare permanent outfit. In the second ‘Rare Packet Drops’ event players have can win the ‘Golden Helmet’ and physical rewards like AirPods.

There are also Apple Store and Google Pay gift cards up for grabs and other in-game rewards. This event will start on January 24 and it will continue till January 28 and the gifts will arrive as Red Packets from the PUBG Mobile main menu.

In addition to these two events, there are two more festive events in PUBG Mobile. ‘Prosperous Spring Login Rewards’ which will continue till January 30 where players can collect the ‘Rat Costume’. 2020 is the year of the Rat in Chinese calendar. In the ‘New Year’s Eve Pack’ which will take place between January 23 and January 24, players can log in to collect the special ‘Rat Year Package’.