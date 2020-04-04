e-paper
PUBG Mobile may face temporary shutdown today, says developer Tencent

PUBG Mobile may face temporary shutdown today, says developer Tencent

As per the statement made by the firm, the temporary suspension of service is in order to honour those who have lost their lives in the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Apr 04, 2020 15:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times

As per the statement made by the firm, the temporary suspension of service is in order to honour those who have lost their lives in the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (PUBG Mobile)
         

Some of you might face issues while playing PUBG Mobile today (April 4) if a couple of reports are to be believed. As spotted by Beebom, game developer Tencent has announced that PUBG Mobile will stay shut for an entire day in the PUBG Mobile app. If you are a regular PUBG Mobile player, you must’ve come across a message inside the app titled ‘Temporary Suspension of Service’. As per the reports, the message inside the app states that “Tencent Games will temporarily suspend the operation of all its services for a whole day from 0.00am on April 4.”

The company has reportedly not revealed the reason for this inside the app, but it has mentioned it on its Weibo account. As per the statement made by the firm, the temporary suspension of service is in order to honour those who have lost their lives in the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Here are the best practices to loot Airdrops right

The translated version states “To express deep condolences to the martyrs and compatriots who died in the fight against New Crown Pneumonia, Tencent Games will be suspended for one day from 0:00 on April 4 thin, including mainland China and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions. May the dead rest in peace, may the living work hard, and may the motherland flourish.”

However, HT Tech was able to play matches without facing any issues. PUBG Mobile or Tencent has also not made it clear if the service shut down will be only limited to China or outside China as well.

We will update this article as and when Tencent or PUBG Mobile team makes a statement.

