PUBG Mobile might be getting a Death Cam, Extreme Cold Mode in the next update

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:37 IST

PUBG Mobile’s latest update, the 0.17.0 might bring with it some spanking new content which includes a new Death Cam and an Extreme Cold mode. The beta version of the update is apparently out in China and Mr Ghost Gaming has also made a new video that has teasers of the upcoming new features.

Mr Ghost Gaming also mentioned in his video that developers have not added Erangel 2.0 yet but there are some minor changes on the map.

The Death Cam is already available on PC and console and shows players how they were killed. The Death Cam is helpful insofar that it will allow players to learn what they could have done better, in retrospect, and also figure out if the enemy was “hacking”.

The other addition is the Extreme Cold Mode which is similar to the Darkest Night mode. However, instead of zombies, you get attacked by the cold. Once the match begins, players will get a limited time to collect food and branches to make fire and survive the cold night.

The other things that Mr Ghost Gaming shows off in his video are from a teaser that leaked a while ago and includes features that can be discerned as “different classes and abilities”. The map in the new update looks like a part of Erangel and comes with a bunch of randomly placed flags. These flags might be pointers for classes or factions.

Classes or factions is a feature we have seen on Call of Duty: Mobile. It will not be entirely surprising if PUBG Mobile gets it too since both the games are made by Tencent.

Some of the classes can be spotted in the video and one of them looks a lot like the Ninjas from Call of Duty: Mobile. However, the contraption looks very similar to the one we see in the anime Attack on Titans.

Besides this, there is another character that “throws a piece of metal that becomes a shield”, which is also a feature we have seen in Call of Duty: Mobile. There seems to be a healer as well who can revive people with a healing bullet. And the last one seems to be a class that can jump really high.

The new update is expected to drop in a few weeks, and with more players getting to beta test it, we’ll have more details soon.