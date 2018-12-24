More than 30,000 PUBG player accounts banned for cheating

PUBG Corp recently rolled out a new Vikendi snow map for PUBG Mobile users. The latest update (version 0.10.0 update) also brings some stricter rules as well as security features to report suspicious accounts. The update follows PUBG Corp’s massive crackdown on over 30,000 fraudulent player accounts.

According to a report in Newsweek, PUBG Corp’s new security features and BattleEye algorithms have helped the company detect and ban accounts using methods such as Radar Hacking to win games and competition.

Radar Hacking is essentially a method where users can obtain server information and collect data to an external device using a Virtual Private Network (VPN). The process allowed these users to see all players’ positions on a secondary device, making it easier for them to win. ALSO READ: Top features of PUBG Vikendi snow map

The website further reports that these hacks were mostly used by users participating in PUBG Mobile’s e-sport competitions in Europe and North America. PUBG Corp, however, succeeded in taking down many such suspicious accounts.

Our official statement regarding TEXQS's VAC ban. pic.twitter.com/qChhp3CVQj — Pittsburgh Knights (@KnightsGG) December 21, 2018

After the crackdown, many players and users have acknowledged their accounts getting suspended from the game. One of the most popular players to be suspended is Can “TEXQS” Ozdemir of the Pittsburgh Knights. He had won about $36,000 in prizes in last one year. The group later said they will keep the user account suspended until a full investigation.

It’s not the first time cheating scandal has hit e-sports space. Earlier this year, Esports Integrity Coalition handed a five-year ban on an Indian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive esports pro. ALSO READ: PUBG Mobile bags Google Play’s best game award this year

