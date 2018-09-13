PUBG Mobile now has over 20 million daily active users globally

Tencent Games’ PUBG Mobile now has 20 million daily active users globally. The mobile version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was launched for Android and iOS in March this year.

PUBG Mobile announced its latest achievement on Twitter with a video showing a celebratory dance. With six months of PUBG Mobile on Android and iOS, the game successfully completed season 2. During the second season of PUBG Mobile, over 800 million chicken dinners served. PUBG Mobile also has players from over 200 countries. The popular smartphone game has over 100 million downloads on iOS and Android.

20 Million global daily active users in 6 months! Thanks for taking us this far, #pubgmobile crew! pic.twitter.com/l8ubeDJllr — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 13, 2018

In comparison, Fortnite which recently launched its Android version hit 15 million downloads on the platform. Fortnite for Android is available via the game’s website and not Google Play Store. The game which is still on beta received 23 million players with 15 million installs of its APK file.

On iOS alone, Fortnite raked in over $100 million globally ever since its launch on March 15. According to a report by Sensor Tower, Fortnite reached 25$ million during the first month of the launch.

PUBG Mobile entered its third season just yesterday with the launch of its latest 0.8.0 update for iOS and Android. PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 update brings the new Sanhok map along with new vehicles and weapons. PUBG Mobile has also improved its anti-cheating measures with an improved recognition of cheating plug-ins, and addition of mmmore report buttons.

The latest update also allows users to customise their pickup quantities in settings. New weapons and vehicles include a flare gun, QBZ which is an automatic rifle, a new muscle car and a bulletproof UAZ. The muscle car is available in both hard-top and convertible, while the bulletproof UAZ can be called using the flare gun.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 18:42 IST