PUBG Mobile ‘Payload Mode’ launching soon: Top features, weapons and more

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:49 IST

PUBG Mobile 0.15 update rolled out globally on October 15. The new ‘Halloweek’ update brought new features, tools, improvements and Halloween goodies. PUBG Mobile 0.15 also introduced a new ‘Payload Mode’ but this feature wasn’t available at launch. PUBG Mobile players will be able to experience Payload Mode starting tomorrow.

PUBG Mobile announced on Twitter it will roll out Payload Mode on October 23 at 8:30 pm IST. This new game mode brings new experiences for PUBG Mobile players. It has features like ‘Teammate Recall’ which will allow players to pick up dead team members’ ID cards and revive them at the Communication Tower. Payload Mode also brings new weapons like the RPG-7, M3E1-A, M79 Grenade Launcher and the M134 Minigun.

Are you ready for Payload Mode? Our Devs are hard at work putting on the final polish to this exciting new addition coming October 23. Who out there is looking forward to flying in a Helicopter? pic.twitter.com/9rxNfT5XS3 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 21, 2019

Possibly the most exciting feature of Payload Mode on PUBG Mobile is helicopters. Players will now be able to ride on helicopters and use them in battle. Payload Mode also comes with a ‘Super Weapon Crate’ containing air drop weapons, level 3 armour and more. Payload Mode also brings a vehicle repair pack which players can use to fix vehicle damages and tires. Lastly, in Payload Mode players will be able to call in air strikes.

As for the other PUBG Mobile 0.15 features, ‘Survive Till Dawn’ has received a Halloween makeover with ‘Halloweenized’ monsters, modified skybox, colours and background objects. PUBG Mobile 0.15 also brings ledge grab, graffiti, a new ‘Desert Eagle’ weapon and BRDM-2 vehicle. Another feature makes fuel drums explode and damage nearby players when bullets or throwables are fired.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 15:48 IST