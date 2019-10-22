e-paper
PUBG Mobile ‘Payload Mode’ launching soon: Top features, weapons and more

PUBG Mobile is getting a new ‘Payload Mode’ on October 23. Here’s what to expect from the new PUBG Mobile game mode.

Oct 22, 2019
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile 0.15 update rolled out globally on October 15. The new ‘Halloweek’ update brought new features, tools, improvements and Halloween goodies. PUBG Mobile 0.15 also introduced a new ‘Payload Mode’ but this feature wasn’t available at launch. PUBG Mobile players will be able to experience Payload Mode starting tomorrow.

PUBG Mobile announced on Twitter it will roll out Payload Mode on October 23 at 8:30 pm IST. This new game mode brings new experiences for PUBG Mobile players. It has features like ‘Teammate Recall’ which will allow players to pick up dead team members’ ID cards and revive them at the Communication Tower. Payload Mode also brings new weapons like the RPG-7, M3E1-A, M79 Grenade Launcher and the M134 Minigun.

 

Possibly the most exciting feature of Payload Mode on PUBG Mobile is helicopters. Players will now be able to ride on helicopters and use them in battle. Payload Mode also comes with a ‘Super Weapon Crate’ containing air drop weapons, level 3 armour and more. Payload Mode also brings a vehicle repair pack which players can use to fix vehicle damages and tires. Lastly, in Payload Mode players will be able to call in air strikes.

As for the other PUBG Mobile 0.15 features, ‘Survive Till Dawn’ has received a Halloween makeover with ‘Halloweenized’ monsters, modified skybox, colours and background objects. PUBG Mobile 0.15 also brings ledge grab, graffiti, a new ‘Desert Eagle’ weapon and BRDM-2 vehicle. Another feature makes fuel drums explode and damage nearby players when bullets or throwables are fired.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 15:48 IST

‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
How to keep Test cricket alive? Virat Kohli makes suggestion to BCCI 
Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, to stay in ED custody
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding invitation is fake
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
tech