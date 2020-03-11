PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 to be held online due to coronavirus fears

tech

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 14:58 IST

The latest event to be moved online amidst coronavirus fears is the PUBG Mobile Pro League. Taking precautions against the widely spreading COVID-19 virus, the PUBG Mobile Pro League has been converted into an online-only event and will start on the same date – March 19. It was supposed to be held in Bangkok.

Tencent Games sent an official statement regarding the cancellation of the on-ground event stating – “The health and safety of our players and staff are our first priority. Hence, we have decided to convert the PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia 2020 to online event due to unforeseen circumstances related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.”

“The event will start from March 19th without our fan and audience presence as we take the well-being of our staff and players, as well as the public health very seriously. We adhere to all the guidance and recommended precautionary measures as we continue to welcome you to enjoy PUBG MOBILE,” the statement added.

The event will be streaming live online in the official YouTube channel.

Tencent Games joins a growing list of tech companies who have been cancelling on-ground events and moving them online. While many launches have been moved to online events, some events have also been cancelled entirely or postponed. Google recently announced that they will be cancelling I/O 2020, they have not announced yet if they will be holding it online or not.

Facebook’s F8 and Microsoft’s MVP Summit have also been called off.

