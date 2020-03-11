e-paper
PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 to be held online due to coronavirus fears

The PUBG Mobile Pro League will start on the same date as originally scheduled – March 19.

tech Updated: Mar 11, 2020 14:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A gamer plays PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files
A gamer plays PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files(REUTERS)
         

The latest event to be moved online amidst coronavirus fears is the PUBG Mobile Pro League. Taking precautions against the widely spreading COVID-19 virus, the PUBG Mobile Pro League has been converted into an online-only event and will start on the same date – March 19. It was supposed to be held in Bangkok.

Tencent Games sent an official statement regarding the cancellation of the on-ground event stating – “The health and safety of our players and staff are our first priority. Hence, we have decided to convert the PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia 2020 to online event due to unforeseen circumstances related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.”

“The event will start from March 19th without our fan and audience presence as we take the well-being of our staff and players, as well as the public health very seriously. We adhere to all the guidance and recommended precautionary measures as we continue to welcome you to enjoy PUBG MOBILE,” the statement added.

Also Read: E3 2020 reportedly cancelled over coronavirus concerns

The event will be streaming live online in the official YouTube channel.

Tencent Games joins a growing list of tech companies who have been cancelling on-ground events and moving them online. While many launches have been moved to online events, some events have also been cancelled entirely or postponed. Google recently announced that they will be cancelling I/O 2020, they have not announced yet if they will be holding it online or not.

Facebook’s F8 and Microsoft’s MVP Summit have also been called off.

Xiaomi is going to launch the Redmi Note 9 online in India tomorrow.

