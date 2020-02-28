PUBG Mobile professional tells what a squad needs to win a deathmatch

tech

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 18:57 IST

Playing PUBG Mobile with a squad is fun as always, but it gets better if you are getting the chicken dinner in a coordinated way, eliminating squads one by one. Playing in full coordination has its own fun and makes you want to play more matches in a similar way. But how do you play like a pro? It’s now easy though. As mentioned by a PUBG Pro and Entity team member Abhijeet Andhare to Hindustan Times Tech, there can be certain situations where the squads can get stuck and how to tackle them.

Understand the team dynamics: That’s probably the most important in a squad match. It is always easy to play alone as you know your strengths and weaknesses and can play as per your will. However, playing with three more members means that all four should know the strong and weak points and who specializes in what. Only then one can plan a strategy. This includes individual expertise, map, the roles of team members, how to change gameplay as the area shrinks.

Knowledge of the map is important: Each member of the team should be well versed with the map they are about to play on. This means they should know hiding spots, exposed areas in each section of the map, where they can be cornered, where they can find most enemies and more.

Gameplay on the basis of the loot: What Andhare has noticed in most squad matches in PUBG Mobile is that the team’s approach of either being attacking ones or defensive ones, depend on the first 5 minutes of the match, on the basis of their loot. Usually, if the loot is good in the first 5 minutes, teams often take an attacking stance for the entire game. However, this can change at any point in the game and the gameplay should change accordingly as well.

Patience and traps: In a game like PUBG Mobile, it’s really easy to lose patience and go all guns blazing in a shootout between teams. However, most of the times having patience and keeping yourself away also works. One can pick the enemy accordingly and take them one by one. Also, one of the common traps that teams can find is the loot or drop in an open area. Mostly, there are enemies sitting at bay with scopes on the drops, waiting patiently for someone to come around so they can shoot to kill.

Shoot moving objects and shoot while moving: These are two different tricks one needs to get used to survive a shootout. For this, gamers would often have to use three fingers or four all at ones to move and shoot at a moving enemy. It is difficult but not impossible.