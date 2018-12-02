PUBG Mobile, Resident Evil 2 crossover teased: Zombies may come soon to the mobile game

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), the most popular mobile game of the year, is set for its biggest crossover yet.

According to the latest tweet from PUBG Mobile, the viral game is going to collaborate with another long-awaited game, Resident Evil 2. Based on the teaser video, PUBG Mobile may soon feature zombies and even play as characters from Resident Evil 2.

Resident Evil 2 is the reboot to the classic zombie game which released in 1998. The game features police officer Leon S. Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield as the protagonists who attempt to escape Raccoon City infested by zombies.

This will not be the first time PUBG Mobile will have characters and themes from a different universe. Just recently, PUBG introduced a Suicide Squad mash-up with new skins for PC and Xbox users.

The last day of #PMSC2018 Dubai Finals. What could be more exciting than announcing that PUBG MOBILE is teaming up with @RE_Games! Something is coming very soon. #pubgmobilexre2 pic.twitter.com/HSZVZYG6cB — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 1, 2018

Rival Fortnite too had a partnership with Marvel Universe to release Avengers: Infinity Wars content and characters on the game.

Resident Evil 2, however, will be a big win for PUBG Mobile. The game was awarded “Best of Show” at this year’s Game Critics Awards. Resident Evil 2 is slated to release for the Sony PS4 , Windows, and Xbox One on January 25, 2019.ALSO READ: Asus ROG Phone: A smartphone tailor-made for PUBG fans

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 12:32 IST