PUBG Mobile Retro Arcade Festival: How to play arcade games, get rewards and more

PUBG Mobile’s ‘Retro Arcade Festival’ features popular 80s and 90s arcade games like Hunt Game and Space Wars.

Mar 28, 2020
PUBG Mobile has brought back the Retro Arcade Festival where users can play arcade games.
PUBG Mobile has brought back the Retro Arcade Festival where users can play arcade games.(PUBG Mobile)
         

PUBG Mobile is celebrating its 2nd anniversary with new events, activities and more. It has also brought back the ‘Retro Arcade Festival’ where users can play 80s and 90s arcade games.

Retro Arcade Festival features two popular arcade games - Hunt Game and Space Wars. Players can find the arcade entrance to play these games in the lobby and in-game in the classic mode. Players who enter the Retro Arcade Festival through the lobby can play these games using the ‘Arcade Coins’. As for those who access it through the classic mode will require game tokens.

Players can get Arcade Coins in the event center while game tokens can be obtained in-battle. Game tokens also expire at the end of the match. Also, one coin or token is required to play one arcade game.

How it works

Players will get to collect points from each arcade game they play. These points can be redeemed or used to draw random rewards. As for arcade games played in-battle, these can fetch players points and puzzle pieces; 10 puzzle pieces are required to complete the puzzle in the lobby.

Rewards

Players will get these rewards on playing the arcade games.

Circus - M249 (permanent), Circus - P91 (permanent), Brawler Initiate cover (permanent), Brawler Initiate outfit (permanent)

Top-300 players ranked on points: Premium Crate Lottery Coupons or Classic Crate Lottery Coupons

Lobby Puzzle reward: Get an anniversary-exclusive title - ‘2gether We Play’

