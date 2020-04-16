e-paper
Home / Tech / PUBG Mobile rolls out Arctic Mode in Vikendi: Here’s how to survive it

PUBG Mobile rolls out Arctic Mode in Vikendi: Here’s how to survive it

PUBG Mobile has introduced a new ‘Arctic Mode’ in Vikendi Map which players must survive to win.

tech Updated: Apr 16, 2020 08:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile has a new winter-themed mode for players to survive the cold weather and win.
PUBG Mobile has a new winter-themed mode for players to survive the cold weather and win.(PUBG Mobile)
         

PUBG Mobile on Thursday rolled out its new ‘Arctic Mode’ which is available through a new update on Google Play Store and App Store. As the name suggests, this new PUBG Mobile mode is winter-themed which is slightly weird considering it’s summers now.

The new Arctic Mode is available via a small update on Play Store for Android users, and App Store for iOS users. Once PUBG Mobile is updated, players can find the Arctic Mode in Vikendi map. Since it’s new, Arctic Mode is also highlighted on the main page of the game.

Here, the main purpose is to survive the cold and harsh weather conditions. There will be period arctic storms throughout the game, and players must work to keep their body temperature normal as it will gradually drop. At the same time, players will have to fight enemies on the ground as well.

Here are some tips to survive the Arctic Mode

-Use a lighter to create an indoor fire, then forage for branches to keep the fire alive

-Hunt wild chickens, collect the meat and cook it to be eaten and restore body temperature

-Use resources such as the heater and health packs

ALSO READ: Most common mistakes newbies make while playing PUBG Mobile

In Arctic Mode, players will also be able to use snowboards which were available in the Winter Festival. The entire area isn’t snow-covered as there are many green patches as well. But players can snowboard on the grass areas as well. PUBG Mobile has also introduced remote-controlled drones which can be used to navigate and scout surrounding areas for tactical damages.

