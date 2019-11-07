PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10: Fury of Wasteland, other big features of 0.15.5 update

tech

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:30 IST

Just a day before the roll-out of 0.15.5 update, PUBG Mobile has announced Royale Pass Season 10. The new update brings a range of enhancements and upgrades. The PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update is scheduled to roll out starting Friday, November 8. PUBFG has said it will not take its server offline for the latest roll-out.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10 Features

New theme: One of the most anticipated themes of the new Season is “The Fury of the Wasteland.” Inspired by Mad Max Fury, the new theme brings new weapons, vehicles and skins as part of the Royale Pass Season 10. There are additional gameplay updates and new player rewards.

New map: PUBG has already confirmed a new map with the 0.15.5 update. Called “The Ruins”, the new map is set in a rainforest and even features Aztech pyramids. Available as part of Team Deathmatch mode, players can respawn at random locations which could lead to even more intense battles. The mode has shorter gameplay time making the map more challenging for players.

Weapons: The latest PUBG Mobile update brings new weapons and vehicles as part of the Vikendi map. This includes a MP5K portable SMG with a rate-of-fire at 900 RPM and anti-recoil capabilities. There’s a new vehicle Zima which makes it easier to surf in a snowy terrain.

Characters: PUBG Mobile players now have a new companion. Called “The Falcon”, the new character joins the game on November 11. There will also be a new female character. PUBG didn’t reveal the name of the character but confirmed she will be a “talented mechanic” who can use her Vehicle Enhancement “ability in certain mode in EvoGround to reduce damage taken by vehicles while she is driving or riding.” According to rumours, this could be the Sara character leaked recently.

There’s more,

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update along with Royale Pass Season 10 brings new tier protection for platinum and crown tiers in season system. There will be an updated 8-day rewards system, reversed arcade mode, clan status detail, detailed team-up recommendations, and new in-game optimisations.