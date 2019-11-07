e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10: Fury of Wasteland, other big features of 0.15.5 update

PUBG Mobile’s new season arrives tomorrow. Check out all these cool features coming to the popular battle royale game.

tech Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10 coming soon
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10 coming soon(PUBG Mobile )
         

Just a day before the roll-out of 0.15.5 update, PUBG Mobile has announced Royale Pass Season 10. The new update brings a range of enhancements and upgrades. The PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update is scheduled to roll out starting Friday, November 8. PUBFG has said it will not take its server offline for the latest roll-out.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10 Features

New theme: One of the most anticipated themes of the new Season is “The Fury of the Wasteland.” Inspired by Mad Max Fury, the new theme brings new weapons, vehicles and skins as part of the Royale Pass Season 10. There are additional gameplay updates and new player rewards.

New map: PUBG has already confirmed a new map with the 0.15.5 update. Called “The Ruins”, the new map is set in a rainforest and even features Aztech pyramids. Available as part of Team Deathmatch mode, players can respawn at random locations which could lead to even more intense battles. The mode has shorter gameplay time making the map more challenging for players.

Weapons: The latest PUBG Mobile update brings new weapons and vehicles as part of the Vikendi map. This includes a MP5K portable SMG with a rate-of-fire at 900 RPM and anti-recoil capabilities. There’s a new vehicle Zima which makes it easier to surf in a snowy terrain.

 

Characters: PUBG Mobile players now have a new companion. Called “The Falcon”, the new character joins the game on November 11. There will also be a new female character. PUBG didn’t reveal the name of the character but confirmed she will be a “talented mechanic” who can use her Vehicle Enhancement “ability in certain mode in EvoGround to reduce damage taken by vehicles while she is driving or riding.” According to rumours, this could be the Sara character leaked recently.

There’s more,

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update along with Royale Pass Season 10 brings new tier protection for platinum and crown tiers in season system. There will be an updated 8-day rewards system, reversed arcade mode, clan status detail, detailed team-up recommendations, and new in-game optimisations.

tags
top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech