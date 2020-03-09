PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 12 can be purchased for Rs 200 less, here’s how

tech

PUBG Mobile users might want to take a look at the Rs 200 discount coupon before buying the Royale Pass Season 12 that rolls out today. The coupon can be found on Google Play Store (in the Rewards section) and can be used in-game. It can be used for any transaction but with a condition – the currency purchase value should be more than Rs 350. While making the transaction, the gamers will be prompted to use the coupon. It is worth adding that this coupon is valid only until March 29. It is not for the first time that a voucher is being offered for the PUBG Mobile transactions.

Since the new season drops today, it is the best time to put the voucher in use. You can redeem the offer by visiting the Google Play Store, opening the main menu on the top left corner and tapping on the ‘Accounts’ section. There, you can see the couple in the Rewards tab.

The PUBG Mobile Season 12 update is said to feature new skins, clothes and accessories. You can also expect PUBG Mobile 12 update to come up with a few in-app mini-games where players can get a chance to win prizes. It will come with “Together We Play” theme royal battle pass along with weapon-skins and outfits. The outfit can be obtained after finishing RP level 100. Some key features of Season 12 include Death Replay, New Locations, weapons and the Extreme Cold mode. In the new mode, players will have to fight off the cold. There will be cold waves that will drain the health of the players until they take shelter.

The new update will allow players to place eight different types of markers rather than one, enabling them to differentiate between places of interest, enemies, animals etc.