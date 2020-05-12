PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 with ‘Toy Playground’ theme rolls out tomorrow

tech

Updated: May 12, 2020 12:14 IST

PUBG Mobile Season 12 has ended making way for Season 13 which is scheduled to roll out tomorrow. Royale Pass Season 13 will feature a “Toy Playground” theme which is aimed at evoking nostalgia among players. It will also be packed with new themed rewards like new gear skins, outfits and more.

In PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13, players can join the toy squad as ‘Carton Rangers’. As for those who unlock Royale Pass Season 13 will get to choose between ‘Ice Ranger’ or ‘Fire Ranger’ at level 50, and at rank 100 they can get the ‘Ultra Defender’ set. There will be in-game challenges as well through which players can unlock special and rare items.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will be available for all tomorrow. ( PUBG Mobile )

Players can also get the ‘Puppet Agent’ outfit in Season 13 Royale Pass which comes in three separate forms and can be mixed and matched. Those who reach the highest rank can further upgrade the outfit to ‘Mythic Rarity’. There are more ways to upgrade outfits by completing the ‘Toy Mastery’ and ‘Puppet Agency’ series special missions.

PUBG Mobile has also improved Royale Pass mission reminders on the result page making it easier for players to see their progress mission. Reminders have also been added at the beginning and the end of the season. There are some bug fixes as well including those for tutorial guides.

Season 13 Royale Pass comes after PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update which brought the updated ‘Mad Miramar’ map. There’s also a 24-hour unveiling of Mad Miramar with the incoming sandstorm which is being livestreamed on YouTube.