PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 4: Full patch notes revealed

Tencent Games will release a new update for PUBG Mobile globally on November 21. This update will bring Royale Pass Season 4 along with new weapons, improvements and features to PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile has already notified users of the new update and details on what’s new. Prior to the official release, the full patch notes of PUBG Mobile’s latest update have been revealed.

Starting with Royale Pass Season 4, PUBG Mobile will get more firearm finishes, outfit rewards, new character faces and hairstyles. Elite Pass holders can now purchase discounted items with BP or RP points. PUBG Mobile will also host a Black Friday sale where discounted items will be even cheaper for three days.

New weapon coming to PUBG Mobile is an M762 automatic rifle which will be available on all maps. This will be the first 7.62mm automatic rifle that accommodates stocks. Players will also get to ride on a new scooter which can accommodate up to 2 players. The scooter will be exclusive to Sanhok map.

Another feature coming to Sanhok map is random weather change between sunny, rainy and foggy. PUBG Mobile has added a new ‘Hardcore Mode’ which will remove footstep sounds and audio cues. It will be available periodically with ‘Hardcore Week’.

Here are more details of what’s new in PUBG Mobile.

-Added 600 UC to Elite Pass rewards for players to purchase next season’s Pass.

- Added Mission Cards for players to complete harder missions.

- Added a system where the odds of getting certain crate items are increased dramatically for a limited amount of time. Stay tuned for more information.

- Matchmaking and Chat now supports not choosing a second language.

- Optimized the Chat system to take up less RAM and keep more messages.

- Tuned the front page of the shop to emphasize weapon finish themes.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 16:45 IST