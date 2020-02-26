PUBG Mobile’s 5 new features you must know

tech

PUBG Mobile will be completing two years of its existence and Season 12 of the popular game will hit the stores soon.

The new update, which is going to be titled as 0.17.0, is already available on beta. There will be a few added features but no new maps and gameplay modes are expected this time.

Season 12

PUBG Mobile Season 12 will be rolled out with this upcoming update. As always, new skins, clothes and accessories based on the celebration theme are expected. A few in-app mini-games could be unveiled where players could win prizes.

More Markers

PUBG Mobile’s current version allows gamers to only use one kind of marker on map. The new update will have eight varieties of markers to identify positions, enemies, spot for attack etc.

Death Replay

The feature, which is currently available in the PC version, is finally making its way to the phones with the upcoming update. A gamer can see the replay to make sure that the mistake isn’t repeated.

Extreme Cold Mode

In this new survival mode, one has to survive extreme cold by locating firewood and starting a fire.

Gamers can also kill animals and chickens to eat during “extreme cold wave.” There will be a timer in the mode to inform when the extreme cold wave is incoming. This will help players know when to find shelter and be ready for survival.

Colour Blind Mode

During last year’s PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split Global Finals, Chinese game creator Tencent had said that the colour-blind mode will be added to the game in 2020. As of now this mode is available in the beta version of the update.