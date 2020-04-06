PUBG Mobile’s 7 Days Challenge: All you need to know about how to play

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 18:24 IST

Pushing the #PlayApartTogether campaign that’s been created by the World Health Organization (WHO) and game developers, PUBG Mobile has announced a 7 Days Challenge to get people to stay at home and engage in something fun as the lockdown carries on.

Starting today, PUBG Mobile India will be hosting a series of contests, titled & Days of StayHome, on its social media platforms. They will also be sharing funny PUBG Mobile content on these platforms to bring the PUBG Mobile community together.

This 7 Days of #StayHome is a community-centric initiative that will be covering a whole lot of activities like topical quizzes, trivia challenges, art contests and in-game battles which will give users a chance to win UC (unknown cash), rare outfits, Classic Coupons, Bonus Challenge coupons and other rewards.

Over the next seven days, PUBG Mobile fans will get new tasks every day which test not only their ability to think on their feet but also their luck.

From drawing their favourite image on pans to sharing quirky experiences, the coming week will conclude with a community match where you can fight it out for 17,000 UC.

2GetherWePlay Prizes

Additionally, PUBG Mobile is also giving its community a chance to win rewards as a part of its on-going 2nd anniversary celebrations. Players can complete classic mode daily missions to acquire controllers which can be redeemed for exciting new in-game prizes.

Once redeemed, players have the chance to receive rewards such as RP S12 Mission Card, Snowboard Set, Supply Crate Coupon and many more exciting prizes.

Special discounts on UC

Till April 12 fans get an additional UC from Lucky Crates for purchase of any amount of UC.

Mission 1: Purchase any UC (600 UC costs Rs 799) and you get one Lucky Crate containing guaranteed 10UC extra

Mission 2: Purchase at least 60UC and get two Lucky Crates containing guaranteed 60UC extra and up to 150UC extra free

Additionally, outfits will be on discount between April 10 and April 19. The first purchase gets 30% off, the 2nd purchase gets 50% off and the third purchase gets 70% off.

To participate and learn details of the challenges of PUBG Mobile’s 7 Days of StayHome, all users have to do is keep a keen eye on PUBG Mobile India’s social media handles via these links, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and put their mettle to the test.