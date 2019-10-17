PUBG Mobile’s big Diwali offer: Get exclusive in-game items, physical rewards and more

tech

PUBG Mobile has started a new ‘Diwali Dhamaka Event’ through which players can win in-game items and physical awards as well. PUBG Mobile’s Diwali Dhamaka Event starts today and will continue till November 4.

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka Event will offer daily missions which players need to complete. Once these daily missions are completed players will get ‘Diwali Sparklers’ which will then ‘Burst Crackers’. This will give ‘Gift Tokens’ to players which they can redeem to win exclusive in-game items. Redeemable rewards include kurta pajama set, cricket costume, future policemen set, lobster set, AWM/M415 gun skins, and crate coupons.

The Diwali event will feature three levels with each level having a fixed number of gift tokens which will be hidden in a set of 25 crackers. Players can move up to the next level once the required number of gift tokens is collected.

Players who complete all three levels will get either a M416 gun skin or Diwali costume for free. PUBG Mobile will also pick a few lucky winners for physical awards like TVS Apache bike, Oppo smartphones, Boat headphones, gold and silver coins, and more. PUBG Mobile exclusive merchandise like t-shirts and caps are also up for grabs.

This new Diwali event comes a day after the PUBG Mobile 0.15 update rolled out to users globally. This update brings ‘Payload Mode’ with features like team recall, new weapons, and helicopters players can use in battle. PUBG Mobile’s ‘Survive Till Dawn’ also gets a Halloween makeover with the latest update.

