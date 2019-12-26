PUBG Mobile’s latest update brings Payload, War Mode in EvoGround

tech

PUBG Mobile’s recent 0.16.0 update comes with a new RageGear mode and a few winter-themed additions like Snow Paradise. The developers have also added a new game mode that combines two existing EvoGround modes.

The new EvoGround mode is called Payload + War. This game mode combines War mode and Payload mode. The players will be dropped in the match area and they will respawn after they are killed, but once the play zone is restricted, they will not be able to do so.

This update will give the game mode a traditional battle royale ending. Gamers can use rocket launchers and grenade launchers to attack their opponents. PUBG Mobile announced the new Payload + War mode on their official Twitter handle.

In the tweet, the company said, “Bring out the big guns! Payload x War Mode has all the action of War Mode with the explosive potential of Payload Mode. Try it now in EvoGround!”

Bring out the big guns! Payload x War Mode has all the action of War Mode with the explosive potential of Payload Mode. Try it now in EvoGround! pic.twitter.com/5U6Y3mcfcl — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 24, 2019

The developers of PUBG have also added two new outfits, including the Rudolf Suit, which can be found in the PUBG Lucky Crate, and Charming Reindeer Set, which can be acessed in Classic Crates.

Along with these changes, the game has a Winter Card Workshop event, where players have to look for coloured balls to create their own Winter Card. This event will go on until January 1, 2020.

The Payload Mode was introduced quite recently to the popular game. It brought helicopters and rocket launchers into the mix. The war mode has been there for a while now and offers a very fast-paced gameplay experience.

Recently, PUBG MOBILE also added another Rage Gear mode to the EvoGround mode where death race mode was introduced to the game. PUBG also got a new First Person Perspective (FPP) to Third Person Perspective (TPP) switch button that allows players to switch between the camera modes on the move.

The makers of the game have also modified Erangel for the Christmas season with snowy mountains and cable cars that players can use to move around the new map. It is expected that PUBG Mobile in its upcoming updates will support 90fps frame rates and HD10 colours.