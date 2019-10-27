e-paper
PUBG Mobile’s latest updates you may have missed

PUBG Mobile has been updated with a new gaming mode, Halloween makeover, weapons and vehicles, and more.

tech Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile new updates.
PUBG Mobile new updates.(PUBG Mobile)
         

PUBG Mobile has been brimming with new features this past week. PUBG Mobile 0.15 is the latest major update released this month. There’s also the new ‘Payload Mode’ and Diwali Dhamaka event. All these updates are available for PUBG Mobile users globally and in India.

PUBG Mobile’s latest update also brings ‘Halloweek’ with Halloween tools and features. PUBG Mobile 0.15 rolled out on October 15 while Payload Mode launched on October 22. Here’s a look at all the latest PUBG Mobile updates and what’s new in the game.

PUBG Mobile’s zombie mode which is Survive Till Dawn has received a Halloween makeover. There are ‘Halloweenized’ monsters, modified skybox, colours and background objects in Survive Till Dawn. PUBG Mobile 0.15 update also brings ledge grab and graffiti to the game. New machinery includes ‘Desert Eagle’ weapon and ‘BDRM-2 Amphibious Armored Vehicle’.

Payload Mode is a new gaming mode in PUBG Mobile which is located under ‘EvoGround’. Payload Mode brings features like Teammate Recall and helicopters which players can use in battle. There’s also a bunch of new weapons in Payload Mode like RPG-7, M3E1-A, M79 Grenade Launcher and M134 Minigun. Payload Mode also has a super weapon crate containing M3E1-A, RPGs, level 3 gear and top-tiered weapons.

PUBG Mobile is also hosting its ‘Diwali Dhamaka Event’ which will continue till November 4. There will be daily missions where players compete to get ‘Diwali Sparklers’ to ‘Burst Crackers’. This will then give ‘Gift Tokens’ which can be redeemed to win exclusive in-game items like kurta pajama set, cricket costume, future policemen set, lobster set, AWM/M415 gun skins, and crate coupons. Rewards like TVS Apache bike, Oppo smartphones, Boat headphones are also up for grabs in PUBG Mobile’s Diwali event.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 11:01 IST

