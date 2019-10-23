PUBG Mobile’s next big update Erangel 2.0 map coming next month: Report

tech

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:17 IST

PUBG Mobile will reportedly launch a new version of the popular Erangel map in December. Dubbed as Erangel 2.0, the new map is expected to come with better graphics and content.

According to YouTuber Mr. Ghost Gaming, PUBG Mobile is also gearing up to launch a new 0.16.0 update next month. There’s also a new 0.15.5 update in the works which will bring a revamped Team Deathmatch map, new season, and new weapon. The promo video posted by YouTuber also reveals new costumes and skins along with glass.

The update will follow PUBG Mobile’s 0.15.0 update with a range of new features. The gaming company on Wednesday rolled out a new Payload Mode. The new mode comes with several new features such as ‘Teammate Recall’ which allows gamers to collect dead team members’ ID cards and revive them at the Communication Tower. The mode also features new weapons like the RPG-7, M3E1-A, M79 Grenade Launcher and the M134 Minigun.

The biggest highlight of the latest update is said to be helicopters. PUBG Mobile users can now ride helicopters and use them in battles. The mode has a ‘Super Weapon Crate’ containing air drop weapons and level 3 armour among other features. PUBG Mobile players can also check out a new vehicle repair pack.

Other key features of the PUBG Mobile 0.15 update includes Survive Till Dawn-Halloween makeover, ledge grab, graffiti, Desert Eagle weapon, and BRDM-2 vehicle.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 19:16 IST