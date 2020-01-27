PUBG Mobile’s next update to bring Erangel 2.0, Karakin map

tech

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 14:48 IST

The long-awaited Erangel 2.0 map is coming soon to PUBG Mobile. While the company hasn’t officially announced the release date yet, streamer Mr. Ghost in a recent video claims Erangel 2.0 will come to the next Chinese beta version.

In his video, the streamer says the update will have a secret hidden room, similar to PUBG PC, in the new Erangel 2.0. It will also include a secret base, similar to the PC version. “All the places which is changed in Erangel 2.0 is marked here in the map. Just like PC Erangel 2.0 secret basement. The place in that TV looks like Karakin map,” he further said in his video.

According to BGR India, PUBG Mobile may bring classes and abilities, just like Call of Duty: Mobile. One of the older reports said that PUBG Mobile’s next update will a zip line like the ‘Ninja Class’ in COD Mobile. The classes, however, could be launch as a separate mode under EvoGround and not in the classic map.

It is worth noting that PUBG Mobile recently launched Domination Mode, which is also very similar to the CoD Mobile. The Erangel 2.0 map is likely to bring ability throw items to teammates. Players will be capable of carrying more items at once.