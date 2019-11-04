PUBG Mobile Season 10 launches on November 9: New theme, weapons, rewards and more

tech

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:36 IST

PUBG Mobile Season 10 gets an official release date of November 9. PUBG Mobile confirmed the launch date amid multiple leaks of the latest season.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10 will roll out on November 10 and it will bring a new theme, new items and new missions. There’s no official word on what is to be expected from Season 10 but leaks have already given us a good idea. PUBG Mobile Season 10 theme will feature a Mad Max Fury-like desert background. It is also expected to be called ‘Fury of the Wasteland’.

This season the Elite Royale Pass will cost 600 UC while the Elite Plus Royale Pass will cost 1800 UC. It doesn’t seem like PUBG Mobile will change the cost for Elite Royale Pass this season either. In terms of rewards in Season 10 players can win a new parachute skin and a M249 skin. Season 10 will also host a collection of clothes and weapon skins with the desert theme.

Coming November 9, Royale Pass Season 10 arrives! New theme, new items, and all new Missions, are you ready? pic.twitter.com/5mT0IHJUAV — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 4, 2019

Some of the costumes revealed on PUBG Mobile Season 10 include Apocalypse Guardian Set, Desert Trooper Set, Snowflake Girl Set, and Irradiated Frog Set. New machinery in Season 10 includes a MP5K submachine gun with 9mm ammo and support for all attachments. There’s also a new hatchback vehicle called Zima with a carrier on top of it.

The new PUBG Mobile update is expected to come with more features like a new quick voice chat model ‘Sara’, new emotes and avatar frames. PUBG Mobile could also introduce a new map for Team Deathmatch and new ruins based map.