PUBG Mobile Season 10 to bring new character called ‘Sara’

PUBG Mobile Season 10 latest leak reveals a new character called ‘Sara’ with vehicle reinforcement ability.

tech Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile new character ‘Sara’.
PUBG Mobile new character ‘Sara’.(Mr Ghost Gaming/YouTube)
         

PUBG Mobile Season 10 will roll out globally on November 9. Ahead of its official release, numerous leaks have revealed what to expect from PUBG Mobile Season 10. The latest leak reveals a new PUBG Mobile character called ‘Sara’ who loves vehicles. Previous leaks suggested ‘Sara’ as a new voice chat model in Season 10.

MrGhostGaming’s latest video on PUBG Mobile details the new character in the battle royale game. Similar to Victor, Sara will also have a unique tactical advantage. The video also highlighted different costumes and emotes for Sara. There are also a number of catchphrases for Sara like “You’re as important to me as an engine in a car,” and “Whether it’s taking cars apart or fixing them, I can do it all.”

It’s quite evident that Sara loves cars and has a knack of using them to the game’s advantage. Even her character description stresses on this point.

“Sara is a vehicle expert who loves automobiles and going for rides. She excels at reinforcing vehicles, so that they take less damage when she drives or is riding in a vehicle.”

This particular advantage of Sara can however be used only in the new Payload Mode and Team Deathmatch. It’s still quite interesting to see how the new character experience will be on PUBG Mobile. Along with Sara, there’s a bunch of new things arriving in Season 10 which will be called ‘Fury of the Wasteland’.

PUBG Mobile Season 10 will feature a Mad Max Fury-like desert background. Here, players can win a new parachute skin and a M249 skin while there will also be collection of clothes and weapon skins with the desert theme.

