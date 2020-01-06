PUBG Mobile Season 11: New weapons, outfits with futuristic theme coming soon

tech

Updated: Jan 06, 2020

PUBG Mobile is gearing up for a new season which is set to launch soon. PUBG Mobile unveiled the first teaser poster for Season 11 which looks quite futuristic and it has been aptly titled “Operation Tomorrow”. PUBG Mobile Season 11 will surpass the ongoing “Fury of the Wasteland” Season 10 which will end on January 7.

Season 11 Royale Pass will be available with PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update. Fresh details on PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 11 have been revealed by Mr Ghost Gaming in a new video. The latest video highlights cyberpunk themed weapons, outfits and items that will arrive with Season 11 on PUBG Mobile.

Royals Pass Season 10 is coming to an end, which can only mean it’s time to get ready for Season 11! Step into the future with Operation Tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Y1VHr86OTn — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 6, 2020

Here, players can get the MK14 sniper rifle weapon skin, new parachute and outfits as they progress through different tiers. On reaching the Diamond tier, players will get the MK14 skin, while the new parachute can be won by reaching the Ace tier. Gold and Platinum tiers also have rewards like a red and black outfit and a face mask to go with it. Some new elements in Season 11 include new emotes like taking a selfie and a white teddy bear outfit as well.

EvoGrounds is also set to receive a new gaming mode called ‘Domination’ along with a new map. As the name suggests, players will have to capture an area and sustain it long enough in Domination mode. Here, teams which successfully capture two areas will win. PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update is also expected to bring a redesigned loadout menu for Team Deathmatch mode and new snowbikes for Vikendi.