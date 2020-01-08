PUBG Mobile Season 11 rolls out on January 10, here’s what to expect

tech

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 11:59 IST

PUBG Mobile will move on to a new season on January 10. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 11 will be called “Operation Tomorrow” and it will feature a futuristic theme. PUBG Mobile has been teasing Season 11 giving us an idea on what to expect. There have been multiple leaks as well revealing the newly themed weapons, skins and outfits.

PUBG Mobile Season 10 is coming to an end today while Royale Pass is expected to end on January 9. Prior to Season 11 Royale Pass, PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update could be rolled out on January 9. Following this, Season 11 and the new Royale Pass will go live the next day as announced by PUBG Mobile.

Take aim at your enemies in Royal Pass Season 11: Operation Tomorrow, it arrives January 10. The battle for the future is about to begin! pic.twitter.com/AS6FOcEJ90 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 7, 2020

PUBG Mobile Season 11 teasers confirm what has been leaked already. The theme will be futuristic look with cyberpunk-like weapons, outfits and vehicles. YouTuber Mr Ghost Gaming has been revealing what’s coming on Season 11. Players will be able to get their hands on the MK14 sniper rifle weapon skin on reaching the Diamond tier.

The new parachute can be achieved upon reaching the Ace tier, while Gold tier players will get a red and black outfit. There’s also a matching face to go with it which can be availed on reaching the Platinum tier. PUBG Mobile Season 11 will also get new emotes like characters taking selfies and a white teddy bear outfit.

PUBG Mobile is also set to introduce a new ‘Domination’ mode which will be similar to Call of Duty: Mobile. Available in EvoGrounds, Domination mode will require players to capture an area and sustain it the longest to win.