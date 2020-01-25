PUBG Mobile Season 12: Rewards, themes, new details leaked

tech

PUBG Mobile Season 11 is still on and it came with a Domination Mode and a Team Death Match Arena map that we had not seen in the other seasons. Much like we saw in the last anniversary, there is a possibility of a major overhaul in the game to celebrate the milestone. Chances are that PUBG Mobile Season 12 might be all about the second anniversary.

Mr Ghost Gaming recently revealed the theme for PUBG Mobile Season 12 – ‘2Gether we Play’. He also mentioned that the new season could feature several themed items like new skins, new player icons sprays etc.

Mr Ghost Gaming’s revelations have by and large always been pretty accurate so you can count on these deets to be trustworthy.

PUBG Mobiles upcoming season is expected to bring in a bike workshop with advanced skins and players will be able to upgrade up to level three. Information about some Battle Pass rewards were also leaked, suggesting that it will offer UC chests and three skins, two male skins, a glowy battle suit and a purple-coloured cat skin.

The next season could also introduce a new skin of the M416 assault rifle.

All of these rewards can be acquired through a lucky draw during the season. There was no mention of new game modes coming to Season 12 though.

The current season for PUBG Mobile will conclude on March 3 and an update for the next season might be released in the next few days following the end of Season 11. PUBG Mobile celebrated its first anniversary with a revamped lobby, special discounts and exclusive rewards and the second-anniversary event should be bigger still.