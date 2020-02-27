PUBG Mobile Season 12 update to bring these new features

tech

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 18:35 IST

Game lovers have all the more reason to rejoice as the multiplayer royale game PUBG is coming up with an update sometime around March 4 this year.

PUBG fans are waiting with a bated breath to find out what all the update will offer.

The PUBG Mobile Season 12 update will be titled as 0.17.0. It is already available on beta. The update would come up with new skins, clothes and accessories which are expected to be based on the celebration theme.

You can also expect PUBG Mobile 12 update to come up with a few in-app mini-games where players can get a chance to win prizes.

As the countdown for the PUBG Mobile Season 12 is inching closer, here’s a look at new features.

Battle Pass: PUBG Mobile Season 12 Battle Pass will come with “Together We Play” theme royal battle pass along with weapon-skins and outfits. The outfit can be obtained after finishing RP level 100.

Death Replay: Another new addition to the Season 12 update will be Death Replay. This feature will allow players to replay his or her death like that in a video mode.

New Locations: The update will also see the incorporation of two places UAZ and Dacia to the oldest map for PUBG, Erangel.

New Weapons: Season 12 will introduce the incorporation of the Double Barrel Pump Action Shotgun. SMG Uzi will now be equipped with a red-dot or holographic sight, which allows shooting with better accuracy.

Extreme Cold: In the new mode, players will have to fight off the cold. There will be cold waves that will drain the health of the players until they take shelter.

The new update will allow players to place eight different types of markers rather than one, enabling them to differentiate between places of interest, enemies, animals etc.