PUBG Mobile Season 13: Details leaked, here’s what’s coming

tech

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 14:38 IST

PUBG Mobile’s Season 12 is currently on but it seems people are already excited about upcoming Season 13. Some details of the PUBG Mobile Season 13 have leaked online and here’s what we know so far.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 will probably be called Toy Playground and follow a, well, toy theme. As per the leaks there are LEgo-themed colourful guns and character skins that look very much like Power Rangers’ costumes.

According to famous PUBG Mobile tipster, YouTuber Mr. Ghost Gaming, PUBG Mobile Season 13 will be called Toy Playground and skins for items and weapons will make them look like toys. For example, the Vector gun and a pistol can be seen in the video Mr. Ghost Gaming shared recently - you can spot the Lego theme and the Power Rangers-inspired character skins.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass might bring players a new AUG skin and Level 3 helmet skin. If players buy the Royal Pass they will also get a choice of costume rewards that include Flash Superman and Lava Superman.

Mr. Ghost Gaming’s video also shows a special Tribal Set with a male sheep’s skull mask and a themed outfit that matches. However, he has not mentioned how these can be bagged. There also seems to be a new character coming up who is named Andy. Andy is showcased with the tagline - “I can make this gun talk”.

You can also spot several new voice chat options on the video as well.

Also read: PUBG Mobile guard and play: How to win those new minigames

PUBG Mobile Season 12 brought the 2nd Year Anniversary theme with version 0.17.0 and added an Amusement Park Mode in Classic Erangel, an Arctic Mode, a new weapon, Hardcore Mode, Death Replay and Colorblind Mode.

You can download the beta build of PUBG Mobile Season 13 from here. But to be able to test this you have to be one of the beta testers of the battle royale beforehand.