PUBG Mobile Season 8: Shark-themed gun to tier transfer, here’s what’s new

tech

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 16:24 IST

PUBG Mobile rolled out a new update earlier this week. PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update brings new features and improvements along with the much awaited ‘Season 8’. This update is available for PUBG Mobile on Android and iOS platforms.

PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 comes with some important app improvements. PUBG Mobile is finally available in HDR mode. Smartphones which support this display quality can select HDR Mode for graphics. PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 also brings background download and update for iOS devices.

As for PUBG Mobile Season 8, here’s what’s new.

New weapon (PP-19 Bizon)

PUBG Mobile Season 8 comes with a new SMG, PP-19 Bizon which offers the largest magazine in the game so far. PP-19 Bizon doesn’t support magazine upgrades or lower rail attachments but is equipped with high firing stability. PP-19 Bizon is recommended for “quick but accurate sparring in close-range”.

Aquatic theme

PUBG Mobile Season 8 Royale Pass comes with water themed outfits and skins. Fashion accessories will be based on aquatic pop culture references like ‘Finding Nemo’ hoodie. Gun skins will also be available like shark teeth on the barrel and shark tail butt finish on the DP28. There’s also a ‘Bronze Armor’ with gold, black and white inline which can be claimed after reaching 100 RP status.

Shark themed gun. ( PUBG Mobile )

Tier transfer

PUBG Mobile is updating its Tier transfer rules this season. Players who are below Gold tier will be moved to the next season on the same title. Silver and Bronze players in PUBG Mobile will maintain their titles even as the move to the next season in PUBG Mobile.

Crossover events

PUBG Mobile players can expect many crossover and summer events this season. Some of it which are making a comeback this August include the new ‘PMCO’ song by Alan Walker and BAPE x PUBG Mobile collaboration.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 16:24 IST