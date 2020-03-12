PUBG Mobile starts 2nd anniversary celebration with new events, rewards

tech

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 18:02 IST

PUBG Mobile has completed two years since its launch in March, 2018. As expected, PUBG Mobile is celebrating its second anniversary with new events and special rewards.

The 2nd anniversary events are already live on PUBG Mobile and players can start taking part in them. There’s a new amusement park mode in Erangel map and in classic mode. This is an old-school amusement park which is spaced out in three locations on the map. The amusement park is filled with interactive arcade machines which can be activated using game tokens.

The amusement park also has attractions like ‘Hunt Game’, ‘Space War’, ‘What’s in the box’, ‘Shooting Range’, ‘Trampoline’ and ‘Launcher’. The high-rise launcher is located in the middle of the amusement park and players can use their parachute to go up in the air and glide again.

Players can take part in events, achieve goals and earn special rewards. Here, players can also unlock the return of ‘First Anniversary Cake Collection’, ‘Second Anniversary New Mini-Game Achievement’ and ‘Anniversary Login Exclusive Achievement’.

Will you choose the Phantom Catgirl set or the Hardened Veteran set? 🤔



Both are available at Tier 100 in the newest Royale Pass! #2getherWePlay pic.twitter.com/DBpDSPumGH — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 9, 2020

PUBG Mobile also started the new Royale Pass Season 12 “2gether we play” on March 9. The new PUBG Mobile season comes with festive items and exclusive rewards. In this season, players can choose one ultimate set among the two with dynamic effects. PUBG Mobile is also bringing back its 1st anniversary themed items to the Redemption Shop.

PUBG Mobile had rolled out 0.17.0 update with features like Death Replay, return of Hardcore Mode and a new teamwork system. All the new updates and features are available on PUBG Mobile.