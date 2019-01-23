PUBG Mobile: Get ready for zombies, Resident Evil 2 crossover

PUBG Mobile is set for a major update with the Resident Evil 2 crossover slated to roll out later this month. Ahead of the launch, Tencent Games has teased the PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 crossover.

The new teaser for PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 doesn’t show much but highlights the expected zombie-like scene. The teaser features a helmet with venom like creature breathing on it. PUBG Mobile will release the collaboration content with Resident Evil 2 later this month. With January ending next week, the new content will arrive very soon.

PUBG Mobile hasn’t explicitly revealed zombies or a zombie but the first teaser has hinted so. In a short clip, a hoard of zombies is seen attacking the player in PUBG Mobile. There are many posts on Reddit which show sightings of zombies in PUBG Mobile. It isn’t clear how the zombie mode will take place as yet. Some reports suggest PUBG Mobile players will be able to play as characters from Resident Evil 2 as well.

Resident Evil 2 will release globally for PS4, Windows and Xbox One on January 25. It is the reboot to the classic zombie game first released in 1998. Resident Evil 2 features police officer Leon S. Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield as the protagonists who attempt to escape Raccoon City infested by zombies.

PUBG Mobile had released an update earlier this month which was expected to bring in zombies to the game. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update added the assault rifle MK47 for Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok maps, and a new Laser Sight attachment. PUBG Mobile also rebooted the “Classic” voice with the new update.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 18:49 IST