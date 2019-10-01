e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

PUBG Mobile ‘The Walking Dead’ crossover brings character skins, weapons and more

PUBG Mobile collaborates with AMC’s The Walking Dead for limited edition character skins, weapons and vehicle. Here’s everything that’s new on PUBG Mobile.

tech Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile x The Walking Dead.
PUBG Mobile x The Walking Dead.(PUBG Mobile)
         

PUBG Mobile just announced a new collaboration with ‘The Walking Dead’. The collaboration will bring character skins, weapons and a vehicle from the popular TV show to PUBG Mobile.

Starting today, PUBG Mobile players can play as Daryl Dixon, Rick Grimes, Negam, and Michonne. PUBG Mobile x The Walking Dead also brings Daryl’s motorcycle skin, Michonee’s katana skin and Negan’s barb wired ‘Lucille’ bat. The collaboration also brings ‘The Walking Dead Board Game’. Players can get started by tapping the banner which is available in the bottom right of the main menu on PUBG Mobile.

Similar to other limited edition skins, here too players need to complete missions and collect items to exchange them for rewards. Daryl Dixon’s motorcycle which will possibly be the most sought after will be a permanent reward on PUBG Mobile.

 

PUBG Mobile says it will bring more events and characters from The Walking Dead soon. The collaboration is currently live globally including India, and it will continue to early 2020. PUBG Mobile has in the past collaborated with Resident Evil 2 and Godzilla: King of Monsters.

The battle royale game is also getting an October giveaway event where players have a chance to win iPhone 11. This in-game event is available in India, SEA, NA and MENA regions. An India-exclusive offer has also gone live on PUBG Mobile. The Dussehra offer on PUBG Mobile has prizes like the iPhone 11 Pro Max, Boat earphones, in-game outfits and skins.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 12:43 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech