PUBG Mobile ‘The Walking Dead’ crossover brings character skins, weapons and more

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:45 IST

PUBG Mobile just announced a new collaboration with ‘The Walking Dead’. The collaboration will bring character skins, weapons and a vehicle from the popular TV show to PUBG Mobile.

Starting today, PUBG Mobile players can play as Daryl Dixon, Rick Grimes, Negam, and Michonne. PUBG Mobile x The Walking Dead also brings Daryl’s motorcycle skin, Michonee’s katana skin and Negan’s barb wired ‘Lucille’ bat. The collaboration also brings ‘The Walking Dead Board Game’. Players can get started by tapping the banner which is available in the bottom right of the main menu on PUBG Mobile.

Similar to other limited edition skins, here too players need to complete missions and collect items to exchange them for rewards. Daryl Dixon’s motorcycle which will possibly be the most sought after will be a permanent reward on PUBG Mobile.

The Walking Dead is here! Play as some of your favorite characters, wield their iconic weapons, and utilize their skills to stay alive in the battlefields of Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, and Vikendi. Explore new events, earn rewards, and know that survival brings us together! pic.twitter.com/SxfPZDFFrQ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 1, 2019

PUBG Mobile says it will bring more events and characters from The Walking Dead soon. The collaboration is currently live globally including India, and it will continue to early 2020. PUBG Mobile has in the past collaborated with Resident Evil 2 and Godzilla: King of Monsters.

The battle royale game is also getting an October giveaway event where players have a chance to win iPhone 11. This in-game event is available in India, SEA, NA and MENA regions. An India-exclusive offer has also gone live on PUBG Mobile. The Dussehra offer on PUBG Mobile has prizes like the iPhone 11 Pro Max, Boat earphones, in-game outfits and skins.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 12:43 IST