PUBG Mobile: Tips you can use to become a pro sniper

Updated: May 01, 2020 08:07 IST

PUBG Mobile has a lot going on right now. It recently rolled out a new mode where players have to survive the cold harsh weather to win. PUBG Mobile is also prepping for a new 0.18.0 update scheduled to roll out on May 7. While your survival skills may be great on PUBG Mobile, there’s one skill that’s quite difficult on PUBG Mobile but we’ve got some tips that will help you.

Sniping efficiently and effectively on PUBG Mobile is said to be one of the most feared skills. There are well equipped sniper rifles for players to use but being able to use it properly requires some work. If you’ve been trying to hone your sniper skills, here are some tips you can use.

Choose the right landing place: Military areas are the most preferred place if you want to get sniper machinery like Kar98K’s,M24, AWM, 4x scopes, and 8x scopes. These areas are however more risky too and you’ll find many other players spawning as well.

Get that Airdrop: It’s essential to get the Airdrop if you want big guns and powerful weapons. But at the same time there will be many other players aiming for the crate too. You can use this opportunity to snipe them from a distance and take all the loot for yourself.

Well-equipped sniper: If you have an unequipped sniper then it’s basically useless. Having a scope is important for a sniper otherwise you wouldn’t be able to use its long-range feature. You can choose the 8x scope for better aim but lower range scopes can be used for wider range. More attachments you can get for your sniper include a suppressor, cheek pad for stealth and stability, and an extended quick-draw magazine.

Getting into the right position to snipe can come heavily to your advantage. Spots like watch towers, mountain tops, roof of tall buildings or areas which give you a higher line of sight are advantageous for your sniper kills. Perfect positioning:Body positioning also comes to play here and crouching is recommended as it gives stability and freedom of movement.

Be your own spotter: It’s important to be your own spotter and you can do this by attaching the 3x scope to scan the area. This will give you a wider field of view and spot any movements by the enemy. Then you can use the 6x scope to take down your enemies. The 8x scope isn’t recommended to use for scanning an area as it shows you only a small section of the map. You should also always be on the move even in between shots.

Getting the right shot: To ensure you get the right shot, make sure that your target’s head is within your crosshairs. This way even if you miss your shot, you will still be able to hit the body. If your target is moving then you should try and shoot a little ahead of their position as the bullet will cover the distance in time and secure your shot.

Camouflage: The Ghillie suit will be your best camouflage if you want to be a pro sniper. But chances of getting this suit are pretty low on PUBG Mobile. Still, it’s your best bet at camouflaging yourself.