PUBG Mobile to get a Library map and a new game mode soon

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 14:27 IST

PUBG Mobile’s second anniversary celebrations are one the way with a special amusement park addition and arcade games, but that’s not all. Developers are preparing for a major game update soon.

The Chinese version of PUBG Mobile recently got a new update for beta which has an indoor map for the first time. Called the Library, this map will tag along a new gameplay mode and will have multiple levels for players to try out. This information comes from popular PUBG Mobile tipster Mr Ghost Gaming.

The new mode will let players cycle through all the ammunitions in the game when they fight with their team against another team.

Every weapon can be upgraded and used. Once you have exhausted the best weapons, you can fight the final rounds with pistols and shotguns. The last round will be fought with the frying pan.

The Library map seems to be inspired by Call of Duty Mobile maps and will let users experience a new battle mode.

Currently in beta for the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, this mode might take a bit to come to devices globally.

For now, the Erangel map has received a new amusement park feature where players can go with their squad and earn some in-game rewards by playing some in-game video games. While some of them focus on reaping rewards, others will have to watch out for enemies closing in and taking out the players. Players can also escape the location with a special ejector seat mechanism that is in the middle of the park.