PUBG Mobile to introduce ‘Cold Front Survival’ mode on April 16

tech

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:41 IST

PUBG Mobile announced it will roll out a new “Cold Front Survival” mode on April 16. The teaser image reveals a winter-themed background which is confusing since it’s almost summers now.

PUBG Mobile hasn’t shared any more details of this new mode but it had been leaked in the past, and through a beta version of Game For Peace in China, News18 reported. Going by this leak, Cold Front Survival will be available in Vikendi mode and it will be a survival mode. Here, the goal is expected to be for players to survive the cold and harsh weather.

Some activities players will have to do include gathering wood to light a fire, and hunting for animals to survive. Players will also be warned of incoming cold waves, and they will be given preparation time for it. There’s also a teaser image of Cold Front Survival which hints at a heating pack item. This would presumably be one of the items required by players to survive the cold weather.

Another teaser of this mode showed drones in the picture. This has also been leaked before and PUBG Mobile could debut drones with the launch of Cold Front Survival. Players will be able to use drones to scan the area and look for enemies, weapons and equipment. Call of Duty: Mobile already allows players to use a drone for surveillance from the mechanic class in battle royale mode.

More details of this new PUBG Mobile mode will be available when it rolls out on April 16.