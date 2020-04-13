e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / PUBG Mobile to introduce ‘Cold Front Survival’ mode on April 16

PUBG Mobile to introduce ‘Cold Front Survival’ mode on April 16

PUBG Mobile players will get to experience a new winter-themed mode on April 16.

tech Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile is getting a new winter-themed mode on April 16.
PUBG Mobile is getting a new winter-themed mode on April 16.(PUBG Mobile)
         

PUBG Mobile announced it will roll out a new “Cold Front Survival” mode on April 16. The teaser image reveals a winter-themed background which is confusing since it’s almost summers now.

PUBG Mobile hasn’t shared any more details of this new mode but it had been leaked in the past, and through a beta version of Game For Peace in China, News18 reported. Going by this leak, Cold Front Survival will be available in Vikendi mode and it will be a survival mode. Here, the goal is expected to be for players to survive the cold and harsh weather.

 

Some activities players will have to do include gathering wood to light a fire, and hunting for animals to survive. Players will also be warned of incoming cold waves, and they will be given preparation time for it. There’s also a teaser image of Cold Front Survival which hints at a heating pack item. This would presumably be one of the items required by players to survive the cold weather.

 

Another teaser of this mode showed drones in the picture. This has also been leaked before and PUBG Mobile could debut drones with the launch of Cold Front Survival. Players will be able to use drones to scan the area and look for enemies, weapons and equipment. Call of Duty: Mobile already allows players to use a drone for surveillance from the mechanic class in battle royale mode.

More details of this new PUBG Mobile mode will be available when it rolls out on April 16.

top news
20 days, 20 steps: A look at govt’s measures against Covid-19 amid lockdown
20 days, 20 steps: A look at govt’s measures against Covid-19 amid lockdown
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
With 2 more Covid-19 deaths, Gujarat’s toll rises to 26:Health Dept
With 2 more Covid-19 deaths, Gujarat’s toll rises to 26:Health Dept
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Custom-made Mahindra Thar 6x6: How much it costs and how to get one in India
Custom-made Mahindra Thar 6x6: How much it costs and how to get one in India
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech