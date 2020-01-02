PUBG Mobile to soon launch Call of Duty Mobile-inspired ‘Domination’ mode

tech

PUBG Mobile may soon launch a new mode for its users. The mode called ‘Domination’ seems to be inspired by Call of Duty’s popular mode with the same name.

First spotted by popular streamer Wynnsanity, the new ‘Domination’ has already been added to PUBG Mobile’s latest beta updates. According to the gameplay shared by the YouTuber, PUBG Mobile’s ‘Domination’ mode will have two teams competing with each other into a 4x4 format.

“The map has 3 bases, the first team to capture 2 bases wins. Once bases are activated, rush to occupy them until capture. Super Weapon Crates will be available during the match,” read the description of the Domination mode on PUBG Mobile.

As said earlier, Domination is a popular gaming mode on Call of Duty Mobile. In this multi-player mode, teams are assigned to capture three points – A, B, and C. The two teams get the first capture base nearest to their first spawn area while the B is at the centre.

You get points on capturing these bases along with usual kills. Note that the Domination mode is split in two parts with each part having 50 as the maximum score limit. A higher number of kills doesn’t necessarily make you the MVP in the game.

PUBG Mobile is likely to add the Domination mode with the much-awaited 0.16.5 update. Expected to launch very soon, PUBG Mobile will introduce a refreshed loadout menu on the Team Deathmatch Mode.

New skins and outfits are also going to be part of the new update. An Ace tier reward too is expected to be rolled out along with a new parachute and MK-14 weapon skin.