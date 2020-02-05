e-paper
PUBG Mobile update version 0.17.0: New character named Carlo revealed

PUBG Mobile update version 0.17.0: New character named Carlo revealed

The new character in the game is expected to have some special abilities as the character Sara, which was introduced last year.

tech Updated: Feb 05, 2020 12:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update coming soon.
As the anticipation around the PUBG Mobile’s upcoming version 0.17.0 builds up, a new piece of information that has everyone talking even more about it is the possible introduction of a new character in the upcoming update.

As mentioned by Mr. Ghost Gaming on its website, the new PUBG Mobile character will be named as Carlo. Unfortunately, the information around the new character is scarce at the moment however, one can expect it to feature some special abilities. With Carlo, PUBG Mobile is following the trend it started last year by introducing a character named Sara, which also came with some special abilities.

One of the biggest additions in the upcoming update is the Death Cam replay, a feature that can be enabled from the game’s Settings options. It has been mentioned that the death cam feature is available in Classic and Arcade mode.

In addition to this, gamers will get the new 12-gauge DBS shotgun, which will be available only via airdrops. It is possible to use Red Dot, Holo, 2x and 6x scopes with this one. UZI gets upgraded in PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 as gamers will be able to use Red and Holo lens with the gun.

All this comes in addition to the tactical map marker, which can be used to mark loots, vehicles and more on the map. There’s a ‘Winter Mode’ as well that requires you to survive the storm by lighting fire and eating animals (of course it includes Chicken). Drones and skateboards are also available as a part of this mode.

In the version 0.17.0, gamers also get improved graphics in the Erangel map, arcade games in it and new grenade effect as well.

As mentioned by Mr. Ghost Gaming, the particular version is beta mode and will be reaching all the users around February 12.

Presidency V-C gheraoed since Monday; students, authorities refuse to budge
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR 'very, very essential': Rajinikanth weighs in
Ram Temple trust to have 15 members, one seat set aside for Dalit
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
'Running behind excellence...': Akhtar all praise for young Indian star
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
