PUBG Mobile updated with new first-person gameplay mode, mini-zone arcade mode

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile) has added first-person perspective version to the Classic Mode of PUBG MOBILE.

The new mode allows users to play the game from a new perspective. The mode is part of the latest update that brings a slew of new features including weapon finishes, a Mini-Zone Arcade Mode and more.

With Arcade Mode, PUBG Mobile will now feature 100 players in an area with the number of weapons increased to three-fold. The matches are expected to last about 20 minutes. Now, there’s a new section to keep a tab on weapon statistics and performance data of weapon accessories.

All new Royale Pass brings daily and weekly missions which will help users to get more points and ultimately increase their rankings. There are additional crates on completing a set number of missions.

If you rank high on Royale Pass, you will be able to choose the finish of the starting airplane. Other players can also check out new weapon finishes, which are also customisable.

The update also includes new gestures and movements for players to clap, taunt and laugh at opponents.

Take a closer look at the new features in the latest PUBG trailer.